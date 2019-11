Things keep popping up that put Gordon Sondland in the middle of the unofficial Ukraine channel, and he has had a tendency to forget key episodes until reminded of them. We should expect him to have a very rough time of it on Capitol Hill this week, and the pressure on him has to be to spill his guts rather than keep trying to dance through the raindrops. He also has much more first-hand knowledge than last week’s witnesses, which will deny the GOP a line of attack.

