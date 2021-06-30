Gosar Dodges Questions About Event with White Nationalist

Nick Fuentes on YouTube (Screengrab via YouTube)

As David Harsanyi noted yesterday, Arizona Republican congressman Paul Gosar responded to reports that a notorious racist and anti-Semite was hosting a fundraiser for him by tweeting that the left wouldn’t dictate his “strategy, alliances and efforts.”

Later in the day, Gosar cast doubt on whether the fundraiser was happening at all:

Just asked why he’s appearing with a white supremacist, Gosar said: “I have no idea what’s going on.” He added: “There’s no fundraiser that I know of on Friday.” I asked him if he would appear with Fuentes at all, and he didn’t answer directly. https://t.co/EU51aG1Y1X — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 29, 2021

Whatever happens with the fundraiser, Gosar’s tweet and his decision to speak at a conference organized by Nick Fuentes in February have made it abundantly clear he wants an alliance with racists and anti-Semites.

And lest there be any doubt about Fuentes, here’s a sampling of his rhetoric:

[Fuentes] once called a writer a “race traitor” because he “work[s] for Jews.” He opposes interracial marriage and has praised segregation. “Enough with the Jim Crow stuff. Who cares? Oh, they had to drink out of a different water fountain, big f***ing deal. Oh no, they had to go to a different school,” Fuentes said in one video. “It’s better for them, it’s better for us.” “I’m getting really sick of world Jewry — that’s what it is! what it is! — running the show, and we can’t talk about it,” he said in another video. In yet another video, he joyfully promoted grotesque claims denying that millions of Jews were murdered in the Holocaust. Smirking and laughing, he read a question from a viewer who was obviously comparing murdered Jews to cookies and Adolph Hitler to Cookie Monster: “If I take one hour to cook a batch of cookies, and Cookie Monster has fifteen hours working every day for five years, how long does it take Cookie Monster to make six million batches of cookies?” “The math doesn’t seem to add up there,” Fuentes says. “Maybe two-hundred to three-hundred thousand cookies,” he adds before making several more references to bits of propaganda cited by Holocaust deniers. Fuentes attended the Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017. The night before the rally, white nationalists and neo-Nazis carrying torches chanted “You will not replace us!” and “Jews will not replace us!” During the rally itself, a white-nationalist terrorist murdered a counterprotester named Heather Heyer with his car. Hours after the terrorist attack had occurred, Fuentes wrote on Facebook that the Unite the Right rally was “incredible.” “You will not replace us,” he said. “The rootless transnational elite knows that a tidal wave of white identity is coming.”