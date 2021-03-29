Governor Bill Lee Takes a Stand for Women and Girls

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and wife Maria Lee prior to the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft in Downtown Nashville, Tenn. Apr 25, 2019 (Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports)

Governor Bill Lee of Tennessee deserves to be applauded for signing a bill protecting women and girls by upholding sex-exclusive sports. Naturally, the usual suspects will accuse him of attacking “transgender kids.” But this isn’t about transgenderism. This is about sex. And fairness.

As the new bill so clearly states: “A student’s gender for purposes of participation in a public middle school or high school interscholastic athletic activity or event be determined by the student’s sex at the time of the student’s birth, as indicated on the student’s original birth certificate.”