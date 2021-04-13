Great New Bradley Foundation Video on Election Integrity and Reform

The latest episode of the We The People series, produced fortnightly by our friends at The Bradley Foundation, is out, and is worth your while. Bradley president Rick Graber has an important discussion with J. Christian Adams from the Public Interest Legal Foundation and Rick Esenberg from Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (who has a great weekend NRO piece on why ‘equity’ is a bad fit for America’s legal system) about the consequential fight for election integrity and reform going on in many states. Watch the video: