Great News, and Terrible News

As Wesley Smith noted here the other day, life expectancy resumed its upward march in 2018 as opioid-overdose deaths declined. This seems to be a period like the late 1990s, with subdued inflation, low unemployment, some positive movement social indicators, and even a House impeachment and Senate acquittal.

But there is bad demographic news this week too, delivered by colleagues of mine at the American Enterprise Institute: “the ‘global war against baby girls’ has opened a front in the United States of America,” through the mechanism of sex-selective abortion.