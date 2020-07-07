The Corner

Elections

Gregg: After Biden Is Elected, Progressives Will Try to Push Him out of Office

By

Over in The Hill, former senator and governor Judd Gregg writes that if elected, Joe Biden will quickly face a de faco “coup” by hard-line progressives who want his running mate to take over and run the administration.

Within a few months of assuming the presidency, Biden may find himself being the next statue toppled as the socialist/progressive movement moves closer to power.

Replacing him with his vice president could be deemed necessary to the cause.

His colleagues could declare him too old to handle the presidency and remove him under the 25th Amendment.

Oh, come on, senator, what are the odds that if elected, Joe Biden would say or do something that would make people think he’s not mentally or physically capable of handling his duties? Biden is absolutely on top of all of our problems, from the “120 million Americans dead from Covid,” to the menace of “lying dog face” reporters.

