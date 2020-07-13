The Corner

Guess Which Phrase You Can't Place on a Jersey on the NBA's Custom Store

The NBA’s online store allows buyers to purchase jerseys with customized phrases. The one phrase you can’t put on a jersey? “FreeHongKong.”

If you try to enter that construction, the site says “We are unable to customize this item with the text you have entered. Please try a different entry.”

One can put in other phrases of the same length, or just change the spelling to “FreeHongKang,” and the site will allow the buyer to proceed. One can also enter in “FreeTibet,” “Chinasucks”–any other phrase works. Anything but “FreeHongKong.”

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

