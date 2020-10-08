Gun Ownership in a Time of Uncertainty

The Corner

‘You don’t need a gun,’ is one of the most popular arguments of anti-Second Amendment crowd. The right to bear arms, critics say, was invented by men in powdered wigs who owned flintlock muskets and didn’t have a modern police force to protect them. My reductionist answer is, ‘better safe than sorry!’ But Antonin Scalia Law School’s David Bernstein has written an eye-opening paper on the upside of gun ownership during the recent deterioration of law and order. You can read the whole thing here.

David Harsanyi is a senior writer for National Review and the author of First Freedom: A Ride through America’s Enduring History with the Gun

