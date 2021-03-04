The Corner Politics & Policy H.R. 1: ‘An Integrity-Corroding, Banana-Republic Attempt to Override the Will of States’ By Rich Lowry About Rich Lowry Follow Rich Lowry on Twitter March 4, 2021 2:22 PM Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Flipboard Email this article Print this article Definitely check out David Harsanyi on the homepage on the outrage that is H.R. 1. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Flipboard Email this article Print this article Comments return-icon Return to The Corner Recommended Biden Signs Executive Order Allowing the U.S. to Fund Global Abortions The policy was first instated by President Reagan to ensure that taxpayers would not be required to indirectly fund abortions in other countries. Alexandra DeSanctis The Absurd Criticism of Rand Paul’s Rachel Levine Questioning How likely is it that this dangerous ideological agenda is about to get worse? Madeleine Kearns Exclusive: 48 Senators Promise to Oppose Any Bill that Funds Abortion Pro-life lawmakers pledge to resist spending bills that don’t include the Hyde amendment. Alexandra DeSanctis Cruz: Actually, It Is Constitutional to Impeach and Convict a Former President Never mind how he voted. John McCormack What Happened to Officer Sicknick? Democratic impeachment managers have a duty to explain how Officer Sicknick died. Andrew C. McCarthy Minnesota Nasty Minneapolis is a nice city no longer. Kevin D. Williamson The Latest Woke Math Is Coming to a Classroom Near You Not even algebra is safe from the social-justice warriors. Cameron Hilditch The Left’s Welfare Extremism They are staking themselves to commitments that are empirically wrong and politically foolish. Oren Cass Cancel Culture’s Condescension Problem Culture-war obsessives believe it’s their responsibility to protect foolish people from themselves. What happened to individual freedom? Alexandra DeSanctis Rep. Jamaal Bowman Backs Added Security at Capitol: 'Threat of White Nationalists is Real' Last week an FBI official said that the bureau didn't 'have any indication of violence or a specific, credible plot at this time.' Brittany Bernstein U.S. Economy Added 379,000 Jobs in February, Bolstering Post-COVID Recovery The growth exceeded expectations of 210,000 new jobs, as did the unemployment rate, which fell to 6.2 percent. Brittany Bernstein Biden Supports New War Powers Vote in Congress The announcement comes after a bipartisan group of senators introduced a bill to repeal the 2002 Authorization for the Use of Military Force. Brittany Bernstein