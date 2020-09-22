H. R. McMaster: the Policy ‘Battlegrounds’ He Has Won, Lost, and Continues to Fight

Lieutenant General H. R. McMaster, U.S. Army, ret., a former national-security adviser and the Fouad and Michelle Ajami Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution discusses his latest book, Battlegrounds: The Fight to Defend the Free World, a reexamination of the most critical foreign-policy and national-security challenges that face the United States, and an urgent call to compete to preserve America’s standing and security. McMaster takes us through a world tour of hot spots and outlines the threats to our security, freedom, and prosperity, including nuclear proliferation and jihadist terrorism. McMaster also discusses his upbringing, his career as a soldier and an officer, and his new life as a policy expert at the Hoover Institution.

Advertisement

Recorded on March 13, 2020