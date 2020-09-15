Hagrid Says J. K. Rowling Is Not Transphobic

Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the Harry Potter series, has come to the defense of author J. K. Rowling. “I don’t think what she said was offensive really,” Coltrane told the Radio Times, referring to Rowling’s comments about men not being women. “I don’t why but there’s a whole Twitter generation of people who hang around waiting to be offended. They wouldn’t have won the war, would they? That’s me talking like a grumpy old man, but you just think, ‘Oh, get over yourself. Wise up, stand up straight and carry on.”

