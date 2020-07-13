Hail to the . . . [to Be Determined] . . . Hail, Victory . . .

The Corner

The era of the “Washington Redskins” is coming to an end*, as the team will announce the “Redskins” team name will be retired and a new name will be selected.

Former cornerback Fred Smoot has been enthusiastically promoting the option of the “Washington Redwolves” and sharing mock logo designs.

Team owner Daniel Snyder is one of the most widely disliked figures in Washington, primarily because of the team’s lack of success and the perception of his meddling in team decisions, particularly in his earlier years of ownership. A cynic might contend that this gives Snyder some new praise for his seemingly “woke” decision, while also garnering Snyder enormous new revenue from merchandise featuring the new name and presumably new logo as well. (There are ways to keep the helmet logo, if the team wished.)

*Yes, I hear you D.C.-area fans, groaning that the era of the Redskins came to an end in May 1999, when Snyder bought the team.

NR PLUS The Long View

The Devil Wears Prada: CDC Edition

By
Fade In: The Runway Magazine team is busily trying to arrange things for the next fashion shoot. Miranda Priestly, the imperious and impatient and withering editor in chief, sorts through the various items from the racks of couture garments. The underlings stand by, terrified. Off to the side, Miranda’s ... Read More
Culture

The Fragility of the Woke

By
A TikTok video that recently went viral on social media showed a recent Harvard graduate threatening to stab anyone who said “all lives matter.” In her melodrama, she tried to sound intimidating with her histrionics. She won a huge audience, as she intended. But her video also came to the attention of the ... Read More
Markets

Panic on ESG Street

By
The sub-headline in a Financial Times story on the anguished reaction of some asset managers to the Trump administration’s belated (if modest) efforts to protect the threat to pensioners' investment returns represented by “socially responsible” investing (SRI) shows where the paper’s sympathies lie (not ... Read More
Culture

Thank You, Kanye West

By
It was “a plan by the Devil to have our kids committing suicide at an all-time high.” So said Kanye West, who recently declared, via Twitter, that he was running for president, on the “Birthday Party” ticket. It’s about the best explanation I’ve heard for the non-coronavirus that plagues us. There’s ... Read More
Education

The Case for Reopening Schools

By
On the menu today: My reader who is the head of research for a top-ten hospital weighs in on how to get kids back into classrooms safely this fall, a blathering Biden comment I missed that could have gotten his Twitter account suspended, and California’s state government tries to implement an ambitious ... Read More
Elections

The Winds of Woke

By
Before Thursday morning I had not heard of Thomas Bosco, and I am willing to bet you haven’t heard of him either. He runs a café in Upper Manhattan. From the picture in the New York Times, the Indian Road Café is one of those Bobo-friendly brick-lined coffee shops with chalkboard menus affixed to the wall ... Read More
National Review

Saturday Night with Bill Buckley

By
Our late founder rules tonight (July 11) on C-SPAN2, which marks its Summer Series program by rebroadcasting nearly six straight hours of discussions of select books and one in-depth interview on Bill’s overall body of work. Here’s the lineup (times are Eastern): 8:01 p.m.: A 1993 interview with Brian Lamb ... Read More
