Hail to the . . . [to Be Determined] . . . Hail, Victory . . .

The era of the “Washington Redskins” is coming to an end*, as the team will announce the “Redskins” team name will be retired and a new name will be selected.

Former cornerback Fred Smoot has been enthusiastically promoting the option of the “Washington Redwolves” and sharing mock logo designs.

Team owner Daniel Snyder is one of the most widely disliked figures in Washington, primarily because of the team’s lack of success and the perception of his meddling in team decisions, particularly in his earlier years of ownership. A cynic might contend that this gives Snyder some new praise for his seemingly “woke” decision, while also garnering Snyder enormous new revenue from merchandise featuring the new name and presumably new logo as well. (There are ways to keep the helmet logo, if the team wished.)

*Yes, I hear you D.C.-area fans, groaning that the era of the Redskins came to an end in May 1999, when Snyder bought the team.