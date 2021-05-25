‘Hamas’s Forever War against Israel Has a Glitch, and It Isn’t Iron Dome’

This is a brilliant analysis of the ongoing Israel–Hamas war that includes a memorable anecdote about two IDF generals asking to visit the Vietnamese strategist, General Vo Nguyen Giap, who had defeated the French and the Americans:

Unexpectedly, the request was approved. Giap agreed to meet them. When the Israelis arrived in Vietnam, they sat down with the man who by then had spent decades as his country’s defense minister. It was a long meeting, as Ben Hanan would later recall to Eran Lerman, a former top-ranked IDF intelligence officer and later deputy national security adviser. Lerman, now at the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security, told the story to this writer.

When the Israelis rose to leave, Giap suddenly turned to the Palestinian issue. “Listen,” he said, “the Palestinians are always coming here and saying to me, ‘You expelled the French and the Americans. How do we expel the Jews?’”

The generals were intrigued. “And what do you tell them?”

“I tell them,” Giap replied, “that the French went back to France and the Americans to America. But the Jews have nowhere to go. You will not expel them.”