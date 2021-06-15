The Corner

Culture

‘Hanks, but No Hanks’

By

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss Biden’s performance at the G-7 summit, the woke scolds coming for Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Ellie Kemper, and more. Listen below, or follow this show on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, or Spotify.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Comments
Members of the National Review editorial and operational teams are included under the umbrella “NR Staff.”

Recommended

The Latest