No, it’s not that Harvard University has hired a great libertarian economist. But at least it has decided not to hire a very politicized economist, one who’s all too eager to help politicians like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren make their redistributionist case. That economist is Gabriel Zucman. In this American Institute for Economic Research piece, Phil Magness explains why Harvard was right to reject him.

George Leef is the the director of editorial content at the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal.