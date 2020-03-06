How ‘Diverse’ Is Harvard?

The Harvard Crimson distributed a survey to more than 1,000 faculty members in the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, seeking to gauge the political and electoral commitments of faculty members at Harvard. The anonymous survey received just short of 500 responses.

Of the responding faculty, 38.4 percent identified themselves as “very liberal,” 41.3 percent identified as “liberal,” and 18.9 percent considered themselves “moderate.” Only 1.46 percent of responding faculty members identified themselves as either “conservative” or “very conservative.”

Of the 260 respondents who indicated their preferred presidential candidate, only three expressed support for Donald Trump’s reelection.

I have no interest in advocating some sort of affirmative-action program for ideologically conservative professors — nor am I interested in advocating for affirmative-action programs of any sort — but if a school like Harvard employs racial discrimination in the admissions process for the stated purpose of curating a diverse student body, one wonders why they would be unwilling to intentionally curate a faculty that is diverse in a metric that actually matters.