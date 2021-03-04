Has Iran Finally Done It?

There is mounting evidence that Iran deliberately caused a major oil spill on Israel’s coastline last month. It is the greatest environmental disaster in that nation’s history. Sure, Iran’s decades of breaking international treaties, its obsessive efforts to obtain nuclear weapons, its threats to annihilate the Jewish people, its funding of a worldwide terror network, its domestic theocratic despotism, its destabilizing proxy fights across the Middle East, and its habit of taking American hostages and blackmailing us hasn’t diminished the Democrats adoration for the Mullahs. But environmental terrorism? Surely they won’t let this aggression stand.

National Review and the author of First Freedom: A Ride through America’s Enduring History with the Gun. David Harsanyi is a senior writer forand the author of First Freedom: A Ride through America’s Enduring History with the Gun. @davidharsanyi