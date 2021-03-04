There is mounting evidence that Iran deliberately caused a major oil spill on Israel’s coastline last month. It is the greatest environmental disaster in that nation’s history. Sure, Iran’s decades of breaking international treaties, its obsessive efforts to obtain nuclear weapons, its threats to annihilate the Jewish people, its funding of a worldwide terror network, its domestic theocratic despotism, its destabilizing proxy fights across the Middle East, and its habit of taking American hostages and blackmailing us hasn’t diminished the Democrats adoration for the Mullahs. But environmental terrorism? Surely they won’t let this aggression stand.
The Corner
Has Iran Finally Done It?
