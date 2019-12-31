The Corner

Economy & Business

Has ‘Productivity Inequality’ Grown Faster than Wage Inequality?

By

It is common to hear that workers’ productivity no longer determines their wages. “Workers are delivering more, and they’re getting a lot less,” former vice president Biden recently argued. Income inequality supposedly demonstrates that the economy’s rewards are flowing, undeservedly, to those at the top.

But does inequality necessarily mean that workers aren’t getting what they deserve based on their contributions to employers’ bottom lines? It may be that “productivity inequality” — the difference in productivity between different groups of workers — has increased faster than wage inequality over the past three decades. I discuss this in my latest Bloomberg column, drawing on a new paper by Stanford economist Edward P. Lazear.

It is infeasible to measure the productivity of individual workers. So Lazear examines productivity at the industry level, and compares industries that employ highly skilled workers with those that employ lesser-skilled ones.

Using data on the U.S. from 1989 through 2017, Lazear finds that productivity in industries dominated by higher-skilled workers increased by (roughly) 34 percent in that period. The wages of those workers grew by 26 percent. For industries requiring lesser skills, productivity increased by 20 percent, while wages grew by 24 percent.

Comments

In other words, pay increased faster than productivity in industries with lesser-skilled workers, and slower than productivity in industries with higher-skilled workers. Another striking implication of this finding is that “productivity inequality” — the gap in productivity between workers — may have grown faster than wage inequality over this period. While wage differences have increased over time, differences in productivity between groups of workers have increased even more.

I conclude that market forces, not power dynamics between workers and their employers, are the principal driver of inequality.

Check out my column for my full argument. Your comments, as always, are very welcome.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

Rachel Maddow’s Reckoning

By
You may recall that back in March 2017, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow shocked the world by declaring “we’ve got Trump’s tax returns!” Then she later clarified she had obtained Donald Trump’s 1040 form from … 2005. Those who tuned in to her program that evening had to watch a meandering 19-minute soliloquy ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Rachel Maddow’s Reckoning

By
You may recall that back in March 2017, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow shocked the world by declaring “we’ve got Trump’s tax returns!” Then she later clarified she had obtained Donald Trump’s 1040 form from … 2005. Those who tuned in to her program that evening had to watch a meandering 19-minute soliloquy ... Read More
Film & TV

The Lies of The Two Popes

By
First Things has comprehensively demolished the new Netflix movie The Two Popes, starring Anthony Hopkins as a grumpy Pope Benedict and Jonathan Pryce as a radiant Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio, today known as Pope Francis. Netflix is spending huge sums trying to win Oscar nominations for the picture, which was ... Read More
Film & TV

The Lies of The Two Popes

By
First Things has comprehensively demolished the new Netflix movie The Two Popes, starring Anthony Hopkins as a grumpy Pope Benedict and Jonathan Pryce as a radiant Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio, today known as Pope Francis. Netflix is spending huge sums trying to win Oscar nominations for the picture, which was ... Read More
NRI Marketing

We’re Massively Outgunned in the Culture War

By
To be a conservative who writes about culture is to exist in hostile occupied territory. I belong to a couple of film critics’ associations and when I meet with fellow film critics I’m nearly always the only conservative in the room. I’m in the same kind of underdog situation when I’m writing about ... Read More
NRI Marketing

We’re Massively Outgunned in the Culture War

By
To be a conservative who writes about culture is to exist in hostile occupied territory. I belong to a couple of film critics’ associations and when I meet with fellow film critics I’m nearly always the only conservative in the room. I’m in the same kind of underdog situation when I’m writing about ... Read More
Film & TV

Watchmen and Consequentialist Christianity

By
I enjoyed the HBO series Watchmen and the earlier film based on the same comic book (which I have not read; my nerdery goes only so far.) But one of the elements of the film that was of the most interest to me was changed — or, rather, un-changed, restoring an element of the comic-book story that was changed ... Read More
Film & TV

Watchmen and Consequentialist Christianity

By
I enjoyed the HBO series Watchmen and the earlier film based on the same comic book (which I have not read; my nerdery goes only so far.) But one of the elements of the film that was of the most interest to me was changed — or, rather, un-changed, restoring an element of the comic-book story that was changed ... Read More
Culture

Predictions, Old and New

By
Today is the last Morning Jolt of 2019, with a lot of business to resolve before 2020 starts: the cold hard facts and difficult lessons of this weekend’s attacks on houses of worship; how accurate my instincts were in the past year, plus predictions for the coming year; knocking around some insufferable critics ... Read More
Culture

Predictions, Old and New

By
Today is the last Morning Jolt of 2019, with a lot of business to resolve before 2020 starts: the cold hard facts and difficult lessons of this weekend’s attacks on houses of worship; how accurate my instincts were in the past year, plus predictions for the coming year; knocking around some insufferable critics ... Read More