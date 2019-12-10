Hasn’t Andrew Yang Earned a Little More Respect By Now?

Andrew Yang has now qualified for the December Democratic presidential primary debate. Cory Booker couldn’t do that. Julian Castro couldn’t do that. Tulsi Gabbard isn’t likely to do that. Kamala Harris, Beto O’Rourke, and Kirsten Gillibrand aren’t in the race anymore, but Yang is.

In the November debate on MSNBC, Yang didn’t get a question during the first half-hour and spoke for less than seven minutes overall. In light of Yang’s ability to garner support that eluded much bigger names with much shinier titles, maybe he’s earned the right to be treated as more than just an afterthought by debate moderators?