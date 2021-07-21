Haters Gonna Hate, Etc.

I agree with Charlie here, but would like to add one thing: The usual peons on social media are mocking Jeff Bezos for wearing a cowboy hat before and after the flight, and they are silly to do so. I am not an expert on very many things, but I am an expert on being bald in West Texas, in which situation a cowboy hat is an eminently sensible piece of gear. West Texas summers are why cowboy hats exist.
