Have You Been Listening to the ‘Virus-Free’ Conversations on Faith, Culture & Civil Society?

I linked to the most recent episode with Jonathan Reyes of the Knights of Columbus here.

You can also listen to Sr. Constance Veit from the Little Sisters of the Poor here.

And listen to Nate Bult and Cherie Williams of Bethany Christian International on foster care and vulnerable children in these times here.

Also I talk with Sr. Mary Catharine Perry, O.P., a cloistered nun in New Jersey, about social distancing here.

And here’s a phone call, with some NRI-supporter participation, with Robert Nicholson about the possibility of a spiritual awakening coming from these coronavirus times.

And here I chat with Fr. John Maria Devaney, O.P., who is a chaplain in hospitals in Manhattan, and so has some close encounters with COVID-19.

Keep an eye out for more in the coming quarantine days . . .