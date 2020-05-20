The Corner

Politics & Policy

Hawley Asks the SBA How Planned Parenthood Improperly Received Small-Business Loans

By
Sen. Josh Hawley during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., December 11, 2019 (Erin Scott/Reuters)

Senator Josh Hawley (R., Mo.) has sent a letter to the Small Business Administration, asking its officials to explain how Planned Parenthood affiliates were able to receive $80 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans despite being ineligible and accusing the abortion business of committing fraud.

The CARES Act, which created the PPP to administer forgivable loans to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and related shutdowns, explicitly stated that nonprofits organized as affiliates — Planned Parenthood’s business model — did not qualify as small businesses for the purposes of the loans.

Even so, the SBA disbursed a total of $80 million in those loans to 37 Planned Parenthood affiliates across the country.

“Section 1102 of [the CARES Act] says that nonprofits are eligible for the program only if they and their affiliate organizations have no more than 500 employees. As the White House correctly said last month, Planned Parenthood, at about 16,000 employees nationally, fails to meet this requirement,” Hawley wrote in his letter.

“In the light of the clear text of the CARES Act and Planned Parenthood’s own admission that every one of its offices are affiliated with each other, it is hard to conclude anything other than that Planned Parenthood committed fraud,” the letter went on. “The SBA application form required each of the 37 Planned Parenthood affiliates to certify that Planned Parenthood, as a whole, employs no more than 500 employees. The application form further required Planned Parenthood to certify that it ‘underst[oo]d that knowingly making a false statement to obtain a guaranteed loan from SBA is punishable under the law.’”

Comments

It is worth noting, too, that Planned Parenthood itself has openly acknowledged that its affiliates were ineligible for the PPP loans, complaining about that fact on its website: “The bill gives the Small Business Administration broad discretion to exclude Planned Parenthood affiliates and other non-profits serving people with low incomes and deny them benefits under the new small business loan program.”

Among his many requests, Hawley asks the SBA to identify the Planned Parenthood affiliates that improperly applied for funds, provide copies of their applications, and identify those that receives loans, as well as the SBA officials responsible for disbursing them. He also asks that the SBA outline the steps it is taking to ensure that the Planned Parenthood affiliates in question return the funds they received, with interest.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Elections

Switching from Trump to Biden

By
A survey has 9 percent of Trump's 2016 voters jumping ship: "These Trump-Biden voters’ views may be summarized as progressive on economics and moderate to conservative on social issues." They sound a lot like the Obama-to-Trump voters, and some of them are surely the same people. Read More
Elections

Switching from Trump to Biden

By
A survey has 9 percent of Trump's 2016 voters jumping ship: "These Trump-Biden voters’ views may be summarized as progressive on economics and moderate to conservative on social issues." They sound a lot like the Obama-to-Trump voters, and some of them are surely the same people. Read More
Health Care

The Idiotic Fight over Hydroxychloroquine

By
Pandemics call for a willingness to break medicine out of the usual red-tape mentality and accept some risks in combating a fast-moving, deadly virus. In that spirit, there was nothing wrong in theory with President Trump’s willingness to push the health-care system to consider hydroxychloroquine, although at ... Read More
Health Care

The Idiotic Fight over Hydroxychloroquine

By
Pandemics call for a willingness to break medicine out of the usual red-tape mentality and accept some risks in combating a fast-moving, deadly virus. In that spirit, there was nothing wrong in theory with President Trump’s willingness to push the health-care system to consider hydroxychloroquine, although at ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Sullivan on Sullivan

By
General Flynn’s counsel, Sidney Powell, has filed petition for a writ of mandamus in the D.C. Circuit, seeking to have the appeals court instruct District judge Emmet Sullivan end his tantrum over the Justice Department’s motion to dismiss the case. Judge Sullivan’s antics include inviting a torrent of ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Sullivan on Sullivan

By
General Flynn’s counsel, Sidney Powell, has filed petition for a writ of mandamus in the D.C. Circuit, seeking to have the appeals court instruct District judge Emmet Sullivan end his tantrum over the Justice Department’s motion to dismiss the case. Judge Sullivan’s antics include inviting a torrent of ... Read More
U.S.

What We’re Getting Right and Wrong with Reopening

By
We didn’t want to adapt, but we adapted. All fifty states have now partially reopened. For those who argue it’s too early, note that the lockdowns started ten weeks ago. Sure, the medically or scientifically ideal policy might be to keep every American in their homes nonstop every day for three months, but ... Read More
U.S.

What We’re Getting Right and Wrong with Reopening

By
We didn’t want to adapt, but we adapted. All fifty states have now partially reopened. For those who argue it’s too early, note that the lockdowns started ten weeks ago. Sure, the medically or scientifically ideal policy might be to keep every American in their homes nonstop every day for three months, but ... Read More
U.S.

U.S. Birthrate Falls to Record Low

By
The U.S. birthrate has fallen to the lowest level since the federal government began compiling statistics in 1909, according to statistics released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday. In 2019, the U.S. saw a rate of 58.2 births per 1,000 women ages 15–44, according to statistics ... Read More
U.S.

U.S. Birthrate Falls to Record Low

By
The U.S. birthrate has fallen to the lowest level since the federal government began compiling statistics in 1909, according to statistics released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday. In 2019, the U.S. saw a rate of 58.2 births per 1,000 women ages 15–44, according to statistics ... Read More
NR PLUS Economy & Business

ESG for Thee, but Not for Me

By
BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, is holding its annual general meeting this week. To help give itself a smooth ride, BlackRock’s leadership has struck a Faustian bargain with the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) activists on its share register. But a smoother ride for BlackRock may ... Read More
NR PLUS Economy & Business

ESG for Thee, but Not for Me

By
BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, is holding its annual general meeting this week. To help give itself a smooth ride, BlackRock’s leadership has struck a Faustian bargain with the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) activists on its share register. But a smoother ride for BlackRock may ... Read More