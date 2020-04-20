Health Care . . . Reimagined

The Corner

In the tumult of the coronavirus pandemic response — which has exposed significant problems (and opportunities) with how health care is administered — Americans for Prosperity has announced the launch of a major “reimagine” campaign to reform impediments to delivering services to the ill, as well as to “better prepare” the country for another deadly viral outbreak.

There may be the public sentiment to rally behind the effort, and to achieve something dramatic: In a survey AFP conducted last week of 1,000 citizens (results here) concerning the handling of the coronavirus outbreak:

  • a majority (58 percent) either “strongly” or “somewhat” agree with the claim that “health care rules and regulations previously prevented doctors, nurses, and medical professionals from helping people?”
  • 83 percent (including 47 percent “strongly”) contend “America’s health care professionals should have more ﬂexibility to provide health care as they and their patients see ﬁt”
  • 77 percent (including 46 percent “strongly”) favor “relaxing health care regulations to give more ﬂexibility to doctors, nurses, and researchers who are ﬁghting coronavirus”

There’s still a show of reservation, though, about any expedited process: The poll reports a majority of Americans (51 percent) believe that after the crisis passes, “Lawmakers should conduct a thorough review of all health care regulations before making a decision on what to do with them.”

What to do as America continues to battle the pathogen? AFP boss Tim Phillips argues “America should take a different approach” to the current regulatory regimen, “one that removes barriers to innovation in our health care system and empowers health care professionals to save more lives,” and proposes four key, immediate actions to reverse laws and regulations that “are restricting the ability of innovators and health experts to slow the spread of this disease or provide life-saving medical treatment — limiting the availability of surgical and N95 masks, preventing qualified doctors and nurses from treating more patients, causing severe shortages of hand sanitizers, and much more.” The quartet of proposals are:

(1) Lock in CMS’s reforms related to telehealth, occupational licensing, physician supervision and signoff, and communication of patient information.

(2) Lock in FDA’s recent moves related to rapid deployment of testing, treatment, and prevention.

(3) Let patients access promising experimental treatments sooner.

(4) Empanel a federal base-closing-style commission to strengthen America’s health care-system.

The strategic proposal also suggests several additional recommendations, including automatically approving drugs and vaccines that have been approved in the EU and Japan; overhauling government restrictions in order to allow the use of drone technology to deliver medicines and medical supplies; and having the federal government pre-commit to buying promising therapies (such as “off-patent” drugs like chloroquine) to encourage their rapid production in bulk.

AFP is describing its effort as a “multi-million dollar campaign” that will include “advertising, digital outreach, lobbying, and grassroots engagement from AFP’s 2.2 million activists.”

Elections

Biden Stumbles Through Televised Interview on Coronavirus Response: ‘You Know, There’s — During World War II, You Know, Where Roosevelt Came Up With A Thing’

By
Joe Biden on Friday stumbled through an interview on his proposed response to the coronavirus pandemic. Following a long and disjointed introduction, Biden appeared to suggest policy proposals similar to those Franklin D. Roosevelt employed to coordinate manufacturing for the war effort in the ... Read More
Health Care

The Ventilator Shortage That Wasn’t

By
In March, one of the most feared aspects of the pandemic was the widely reported coming shortage of ventilators. One well-publicized estimate, repeated by the New York Times, the New Yorker and CNN, was that the U.S. would need roughly one million ventilators, or more than five times as many as we had. Gulp. ... Read More
U.S.

The Viral Center

By
The coronavirus struck America during an era of polarization. Politics was bitterly divided. The two sides did not just disagree. Partisans existed in separate realities, with different religious commitments, moral attitudes, policy priorities, and sources of information. The gaps between blue states and red ... Read More
Health Care

How Many People Already Have COVID-19?

By
My piece yesterday went through some of the evidence, but new information keeps flooding in: First, researchers at Stanford gave antibody tests -- which detect whether someone had COVID in the past, not just whether they're currently infected -- to more than 3,000 people in Santa Clara County, Calif. (also ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Age of Hog and Hominy

By
Edna Ferber, author of Giant, had a great ear for one of the subtlest American dialects: High Texan Bulls***, the mother tongue of almost every politician to make it from the Lone Star State to the national stage, from Lyndon Johnson to Ross Perot to George W. Bush to Rick Perry. “It was part of the Texas ... Read More
