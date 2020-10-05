Help Fight Against State-Sponsored Discrimination

The Left insists upon discriminating on the basis of identity.

California’s Prop 16 would repeal Prop 209, which states as follows: “The state shall not discriminate against, or grant preferential treatment to, any individual or group on the basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity or national origin in the operation of public employment, public education, and public contracting.”

Prop 209 was passed by Californians in 1996. Even in the nation’s most progressive state, discrimination repulsed the majority of voters.

That was nearly a quarter century ago, before BLM, Antifa, and the near completion of the Left’s march through the institutions. So when Democrats succeeded last spring in getting Prop 16 placed on the November ballot, nearly every prognosticator assumed that, in hyper-woke California, it would pass easily.

Astonishingly, however, recent polls show California voters rejecting Prop 16. But the danger is that this sanity may not last long. The pro-discrimination forces (i.e., those favoring Prop 16) are far better-funded than the equal treatment forces. In fact, the pro-discrimination Prop 16 forces are outspending the pro-equal treatment Californians for Equal Rights by a margin of 12-1. Not a surprise considering that Prop 16 is supported by the deep pockets of Hollywood, public-sector unions, virtue-signaling corporations, and woke athletes as opposed to average citizens who believe in equal treatment under the law.

Californians for Equal Rights is running out of money. If they do, it’s likely state-sponsored racial and sexual discrimination will become lawful in the nation’s most populous state, and eventually, in others. You can help.