Here Comes Bernie

A new, credible New Hampshire poll has Bernie jumping out to a sizable lead in the state. At the same time, he’s been strong in Iowa, which he could quite plausibly win. A Sanders one-two punch in Iowa and New Hampshire would be an enormous step toward winning the nomination, and would be an outcome in keeping with the collapse of center-left parties around the Western world.

Other indicators of Bernie’s strength are that Democratic voters would be just as excited/concerned about him winning the nomination as Biden:

And that he’s performing well among non-white voters in the latest CNN national poll:

We now are in real crunch time in Iowa, so things can change quickly, but it would be foolish to discount Bernie’s chances of winning the Democratic nomination.

