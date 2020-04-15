Here the People Rule

I was all set to write a post about how it’s really the public, not the governors or the president, who will determine when the economy will “re-open,” when I came across this article by Yuval Levin:

In one recent poll, Gallup asked how soon respondents would “return to your normal activities” once restrictions were lifted. Only 20 percent said they would do so immediately. Seventy-one percent said they would “wait to see what happens with the coronavirus.” The only way to really reopen the economy is to make sure that what those people see is reassuring. And that can happen only if the federal government and the states cooperate to create the conditions for public confidence.

So, just read him.