The Corner

Education

Here’s a Book with Lots of Good Advice for Students

By

Victor Brown is a retired business executive who had a second career in higher education both on the faculty and administration at Ursinus College. He has written a short book entitled Welcome to College: A Practical Guide to Academic and Professional Success. It is the subject of my Martin Center piece today.

The big message of the book is that once students enter college, they should start putting their time to good use thinking about the future. While college can be fun, it shouldn’t only be fun. What to major in is an important decision, but only the first of a series. Brown shows students how to maximize their chances of landing a good job after graduation. They need to take responsibility and not just expect that faculty advisors and college placement officials to give them the best advice.

Comments

Brown’s book is also helpful for graduates who want to make the most of their careers.

Welcome to College would be a perfect gift for a recent high school graduate who is about to start college, but equally so for those in college.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

George Leef is the director of research for the John William Pope Center for Higher Education Policy.

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

FBI Lovebirds Is D.C. Satire at Its Best

By
What do you get when you take Dean Cain, an actor famous for playing Superman on TV, and Kristy Swanson, the actress who was the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and give them the chance to play a couple of adulterous, wildly partisan FBI agents working at the highest levels of the Mueller Russiagate ... Read More