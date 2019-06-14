Here’s a Book with Lots of Good Advice for Students

Victor Brown is a retired business executive who had a second career in higher education both on the faculty and administration at Ursinus College. He has written a short book entitled Welcome to College: A Practical Guide to Academic and Professional Success. It is the subject of my Martin Center piece today.

The big message of the book is that once students enter college, they should start putting their time to good use thinking about the future. While college can be fun, it shouldn’t only be fun. What to major in is an important decision, but only the first of a series. Brown shows students how to maximize their chances of landing a good job after graduation. They need to take responsibility and not just expect that faculty advisors and college placement officials to give them the best advice.

Brown’s book is also helpful for graduates who want to make the most of their careers.

Welcome to College would be a perfect gift for a recent high school graduate who is about to start college, but equally so for those in college.