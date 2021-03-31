Hey Delta, I Wish You Ran Your Flights as Well as Georgia Runs Its Elections

In a new memo, Delta CEO Ed Bastian condemns Georgia’s voting integrity law: “I need to make it crystal clear that the final bill is unacceptable and does not match Delta’s values.”

Really? To get on a Delta flight, one must present a government-issued photo ID — after security throws away your water! — and then once again prove the name on your boarding pass matches the legal name on your “unexpired government-issued ID.” If asking someone to attain a photo ID is a racist act, then Delta, and the entire airline industry, is one of the most bigoted operations in the United States.

Anecdotally speaking, I can say with some confidence that the inhumane wait times for Delta flights are far longer than most wait times for voting. As I write this, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport — one of Delta’s hubs — has 148-minute wait times for passengers. The new Georgia law that Bastian has probably not read ensures that any polling station with a longer wait than one hour needs to bring in new equipment or reduce the size of the line by sending voters elsewhere. Now, I know voting isn’t commerce, but I bet lots of fliers wish Delta would embrace Georgia’s voting law values for their business.