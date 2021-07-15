Hey, Joe: Americans ‘Flag’ Disinformation from the President, Not the Other Way Around

“Free speech is not an absolute human right,” Helle Thorning-Schmidt, a member of Facebook’s Oversight Board and former prime minister of Denmark, told Politico today. “It has to be balanced with other human rights.”

We hear similar arguments all the time in the United States. What competing “human right” does Schmidt believe unfettered free expression undermines? Does she believe we have a human right not to be insulted or hated? Does she believe we have a human right to hear only our preferred pronouns? Or a human right to avoid “disinformation?” She does not say.

Years ago, newspapers would defend free-expression rights of …