Hey, Maybe the Walls Aren’t Closing In on Donald Trump After All

Credit Ankush Khardori at New York magazine for noticing that articles suggesting “the walls are closing in on Donald Trump” don’t seem quite so convincing anymore, and recognizing that for the past five years or so, “often, pundits offered analysis that distorted the public’s sense of how the criminal-justice system really works and flattered the audience’s prejudices by suggesting that serious legal consequences for Trump might be just around the corner.”

The root of the problem is that there is a near-insatiable demand for news or commentary that promises or suggests, “that political figure you hate is about to be indicted …