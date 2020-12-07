HHS Secretary Rick Santorum? 

The Corner

If liberals want to get a sense of how conservatives view Biden’s selection of California attorney general Xavier Becerra to run the Department of Health and Human Services, they can just imagine how they would react to the selection of someone like Rick Santorum to run HHS during the middle of a once-in-a-century pandemic.

HHS has always been important to advocates on both sides of the abortion issue, but it’s remarkable that Biden tapped a culture warrior with no medical or serious managerial experience to run HHS at this critical moment.

Even the progressive LA Times editorial board has criticized Becerra’s zealotry on abortion. In 2017, Becerra filed felony charges against pro-life activists — a move the LA Times called a “disturbing overreach.”

If Biden hoped to pick an HHS chief who would immediately have credibility with most Americans — something that would seem to be a priority while bringing the pandemic to an end — it’s hard to think of a worse choice than Becerra.

