Higher Ed Changes We’d Like to See in 2021

With a new year, it’s time for some optimistic expressions about what we hope it might bring. At the Martin Center, we have compiled a list of changes we’d like to see this year.

Jenna Robinson hopes that more colleges and universities will embrace the Chicago Principles to protect freedom of speech and that more students will choose to go into apprenticeship programs to learn the skills they need, instead of enrolling in college of some sort.

Jay Schalin would like to see an explosion of innovation to give students a wider range of educational choices; he also hopes that alumni will unite to battle the leftist domination at most of our colleges and universities.

Anthony Hennen wants to see leaders in North Carolina finally close down some institutions that cost too much and educate too little. He also pleads for reform of the student-transfer system.

Shannon Watkins wishes that our colleges would go back to normal classes ASAP, and also bring back the SAT requirement.

Sumantra Maitra hopes that schools will finally get their costs down by eliminating loads of needless bureaucrats; he also wants to see colleges return to academic rigor by getting rid of fluff courses.

Finally, I would like to see college and university leaders finally abandon racial preferences and admit students based on who they are, not on their ancestry; I would also like to see them require students to study logic.

Keep reading the Center’s publications throughout 2021, and you’ll find out if any of these ideas come to pass.