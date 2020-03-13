Higher Education Has Lost a Champion of Innovation

Dr. Clayton Christensen passed away in January at far too young an age. He was an advocate of innovation in higher education, particularly distance learning. With so many campuses now shutting down and turning to online work for the rest of the academic year, many Americans are going to find out that you can learn without the costs (and dangers) of actually being on campus and sitting in classrooms.

In today’s Martin Center article, entrepreneur Robert Luddy offers an appreciation of Christensen’s work.