The Corner

Education

Higher Education Has Lost a Champion of Innovation

By

Dr. Clayton Christensen passed away in January at far too young an age. He was an advocate of innovation in higher education, particularly distance learning. With so many campuses now shutting down and turning to online work for the rest of the academic year, many Americans are going to find out that you can learn without the costs (and dangers) of actually being on campus and sitting in classrooms.

In today’s Martin Center article, entrepreneur Robert Luddy offers an appreciation of Christensen’s work.

George Leef is the the director of editorial content at the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal.

Most Popular

World

What Is Happening in Italy?

By
Italy had 62 coronavirus cases on February 22, and two-and-half weeks later it has more than 10,000 cases, with more than 600 people dead and the country on lockdown. What happened? While the virus initially seemed under control, it had been quietly spreading, as the Guardian reports: In reality, as would ... Read More
Health Care

Yes, Coronavirus Is Worse Than the Flu

By
On the menu today: how the coronavirus is both more deadly and more contagious than the seasonal flu, wondering about the track record of “old warhorse” presidential candidates, and Mike Bloomberg breaks some more promises. Why We Fear the Coronavirus More Than the Seasonal Flu “There have only been ... Read More
Elections

Bernie’s Revolution Ends with a Whimper

By
Maybe Bernie Sanders and his supporters will console themselves with the argument that the primary calendar didn’t do him any favors. After South Carolina, Super Tuesday featured a slew of similar heavily African-American, culturally conservative Southern states: Alabama, Arkansas, North Carolina, Oklahoma, ... Read More
Elections

The Portentous Biden Blowup

By
Joe Biden lost it again on the campaign trail at an auto plant being built in Detroit, and in a now familiar script. His blowup had all his characteristic theatrics of prior such encounters. There were the shouting at blue-collar workers, the he-man, corn-pop-like braggadocio, the ad hominem expletives ... Read More
