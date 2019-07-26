The Corner

Culture

Hilde and Kevin

By
Hilde Zadek, in high career (Wikipedia)

No, that is not Kevin Williamson, pictured above. It is Hilde Zadek, the fabled soprano who died earlier this year at 101. I have a little piece on the homepage about her today. It tells some things that no one has known about her, until now.

It was an eventful, extraordinary life, Hilde’s. One of the pivots occurred in 1934, when she was 16. (This part has long been known.) She was a schoolgirl in Germany and one of her classmates said, “Es stinkt nach Juden” — “It reeks of Jews.” Hilde punched the girl in the mouth, knocking out her front teeth. Hilde had to get out of town — indeed, out of the country. She went to Palestine.

There, she studied with another refugee — an older one — Rose Pauly, the eminent soprano from Hungary.

Anyway, there’s more . . .

In my piece, I do not link to any of Zadek’s singing. So, here is a little sampler: in Mozart; in Wagner; and in Verdi — her “Libera me” (which ends the Requiem) with Karajan.

Now, what about Kevin? He did some singing earlier in his life — but now he mainly sings on his keyboard (his computer keyboard). His new book is The Smallest Minority: Independent Thinking in the Age of Mob Politics. An independent thinker — someone willing to stand apart from the crowd, or the mob — is a rare gem. Kevin is one.

Comments

We talk about his book on Q&A, here. We also talk about conservatism, liberalism, libertarianism, and maybe a few other isms, both salutary and not. And we spend some time on cars, music, novels — some of “life its ownself” (h/t Dan Jenkins).

Have a good day, with Hilde, Kevin, and others who cross your path.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

Why Iran Wants to Get Bombed

By
Rarely has a foreign country seemed so eager to get bombed by the United States as Iran does right now. In its latest provocation, Iran seized a British-flagged tanker in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday. It wasn’t a subtle operation. Revolutionary Guard forces rappelled onto the tanker from a helicopter, and ... Read More
White House

Today, Impeachment Died Another Death

By
There was a moment, early in Robert Mueller’s House Judiciary Committee testimony today, that stood at least a some small chance of altering the inexorable momentum against impeachment. It came in the course of questioning by California Democrat Ted Lieu. “I’d like to ask you the reason, again, that you ... Read More