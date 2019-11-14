The Corner

Politics & Policy

Hillary Clinton, Margaret Thatcher, and ‘Gutsy Women’

By
Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton arrive for an event for their new book The Book of Gutsy Women in New York City, October 3, 2019. (Jeenah Moon/Reuters)

Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton have released a new book entitled The Book of Gutsy Women. You can probably buy it on Amazon, but you shouldn’t.

The two-headed hydra went on Emma Barnett’s BBC radio program to discuss their new book. Barnett asked the two women why, in a book ostensibly about powerful women, they don’t include Margaret Thatcher, who, by any objective measure, was a “gutsy woman.”

Hillary told Barnett that Thatcher was not “trying to make a positive difference” for women, and said Thatcher “doesn’t fit the other part of the definition in our opinion, which really is knocking down other barriers for others and trying to make a positive difference.”

All of which is nonsense– Thatcher presided over a period of massive economic growth that helped men and women alike; average earnings rose 181 percent during her time in office, compared to a mere 63 percent in the 11 years after– but it shows that the Clintons and their ilk care more about factional rhetoric than tangible improvements in the lives of women.

Comments

They talked plenty about the word “gutsy” in the interview, but not a lot about “women.” What, exactly, is a woman? And how do Hillary and Chelsea know?

Be careful with your answers, ladies.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

White House

Trump vs. the ‘Policy Community’

By
When it comes to Russia, I am with what Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman calls the American “policy community.” Vindman, of course, is one of the House Democrats’ star impeachment witnesses. His haughtiness in proclaiming the policy community and his membership in it grates, throughout his 340-page ... Read More
Law & the Courts

DACA’s Day in Court

By
When President Obama unilaterally changed immigration policy after repeatedly and correctly insisting that he lacked the constitutional power to do it, he said that congressional inaction had forced his hand. In the case of his first major unilateral move — “Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals,” which ... Read More
Books

A Preposterous Review

By
A   Georgetown University professor named Charles King has reviewed my new book The Case for Nationalism for Foreign Affairs, and his review is a train wreck. It is worth dwelling on, not only because the review contains most of the lines of attack against my book, but because it is extraordinarily shoddy and ... Read More
White House

Impeachment and the Broken Truce

By
The contradiction at the center of American politics in Anno Domini 2019 is this: The ruling class does not rule. The impeachment dog-and-pony show in Washington this week is not about how Donald Trump has comported himself as president (grotesquely) any more than early convulsions were about refreshed ... Read More