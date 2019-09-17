Hillary Clinton Revisits 2016

She says she has explained to several of the Democratic presidential candidates: “You can run the best campaign. You can have the best plans. You can get the nomination. You can win the popular vote. And you can lose the Electoral College and therefore the election for these 4 reasons.” The reasons: voter suppression, email hacking, false or manufactured stories, and a lack of security in election systems. So the 2016 election seems to have inspired exactly as much introspection and self-awareness in the losing candidate as one might have expected.

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review, a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute. @rameshponnuru