With Larry Hogan understandably declining to mount a no-hope primary challenge of Trump, and Kasich sounding reluctant, at the same time that Trump prepares to formally announce his 2020 reelection campaign, it’s become clearer that neither the GOP nor the country will be rid of Trump prior to 2020 (if then!) as so many of his critics on the right and left have so fervently hoped.

Rich Lowry is the editor of National Review. He can be reached via email: comments.lowry@nationalreview.com. @richlowry