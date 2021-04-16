Setting up a years long, quasi-therapeutic process in which admissions goads young people into laying bare their vulnerable selves — a process that conceals a high-value transaction in which colleges use their massive leverage to mold those selves to their liking — is reprehensible. It is a terrible thing to do. It renders the discovery of true underlying selves absurd. Sometimes, as we’ve seen, admissions people will admit they have this formative leverage over young people. But they fail to show the humility that should attend this admission, the clinician’s awareness that to use this power is to abuse it. Instead, they want even more power. They want to intrude even more deeply into the souls of their applicants.
The Corner
‘Holistic Admissions’ and Its Discontents
Recommended
Chauvin Defense Expert Destroyed on the Stand
The prosecution blew the witness’s testimony to bits.
Powerful Evidence That George Floyd Resisted Arrest
The Derek Chauvin case is more complicated than prosecutors would have it.
CNN News Writer Denies the Biological Reality of Sex at Birth
To pretend that we as a society are incapable of knowing whether a child is a male or female at birth is lunacy.
Why Not Fewer Voters?
The fact is that voters got us into this mess. Maybe the answer isn’t more voters.
Never Ask a Question You Don’t Need to Ask: Chauvin Lawyer Gets Clobbered by Witness’s Gripping Testimony
There’s rarely an upside in asking pointed questions to a young, nervous, highly sympathetic witness.
The Great California Exodus
A look at why droves are leaving the state.
The Latest
Judge: Minnesota Officers Can’t Arrest, Use Force against Reporters Covering Daunte Wright Protests
The order, issued on Friday, will remain in effect for the next two weeks.
Climate and Central Banks: Regulators Doing What They Shouldn’t
The week of April 12: regulatory creep, infrastructure, inflation, and much, much more.
COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 3 Million Worldwide
The United States leads the world in coronavirus deaths, followed by Brazil and Mexico.
Officials: One Hundred Arrested in Brooklyn Center Riot, Emergency Curfew Put in Place
Rioting broke out outside police headquarters in response to the police-shooting death of Daunte Wright, officials said.
The Supreme Thuggery of Democrats’ Court-Packing Scheme
The sponsors of the Court-packing plan are gaslighting the nation with nonsensical explanations.
Samantha Bee Is Wrong about Comedy
If you’re not mocking the people in power, then you’re not doing comedy right.