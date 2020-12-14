The Corner

Politics & Policy

House Democrats Are Once Again Pushing Taxpayer-Funded Abortion

By
Planned Parenthood’s employees look on as anti-abortion rights advocates hold a rally in St. Louis, Mo., June 4, 2019. (Lawrence Bryant/Reuters)

Last week, the House Committee on Appropriations hosted a hearing to push forward a Democratic bill that would eliminate the Hyde amendment, which forbids the federal government from directly reimbursing for elective abortion procedures through Medicaid. In other words, Democratic politicians are making a renewed effort to require taxpayers to directly underwrite abortion procedures.

The Hyde amendment is a rider that Congress has added on a bipartisan basis to every relevant spending bill since 1976, an effort in the wake of the Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade to prevent Americans who oppose abortion from having their tax dollars used to

