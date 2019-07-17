House Democrats Split on Impeachment Resolution

On Wednesday evening, the U.S. House of Representatives killed off (for now) an impeachment resolution introduced by Democratic congressman Al Green of Texas.

By a vote of 332 to 95, the House tabled the measure. Republicans casting votes unanimously supported tabling it, and a solid majority of Democrats sided with Republicans, but the majority party was split 137 to 95.

Green’s resolution did not allege that President Trump had obstructed justice in the Russia investigation. It focused entirely on Trump’s comments about immigrants and his recent tweets telling four Democratic congresswomen, three of whom were born in the United States, to “go back” to the countries from which they came.