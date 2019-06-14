House Hearings on Reparations

The House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights, and Civil Liberties will hold hearings next Wednesday (“Juneteenth”) on the subject of reparations, similar to hearings at which I testified the last time the House had them on the matter. You can read my quite negative testimony here. Harvard historian Stephan Thernstrom testified at the same time against the bill, and you can read his excellent testimony (starting on page 82) here. Finally, videos of those hearings are available here and here.