The Corner

Politics & Policy

How Americans Want to Finance Retirement

By

Social Security’s political success has long been thought to be based on the way it combines redistribution and forced savings. The leading Democratic proposal to change Social Security therefore does the same thing. It would raise benefit levels for all retirees, and pay for it by raising taxes for all workers — but especially for higher-income workers.

Comments

You can see the political appeal of structuring an expansion of the program this way. Everyone gets bigger checks: Who doesn’t like getting bigger checks? Who doesn’t like seeing seniors get bigger checks? The program continues to create the appearance that it is just giving people their money back, which seems only fair. And if people actually did the cost-benefit calculation, a lot of people would see they would come out well ahead, a lot would come out slightly ahead, and only a few would be net losers — and the net losers are people with high lifetime incomes.

The political appeal is an economic drawback. A straight-up transfer from the rich to the poor would require much less federal spending and federal taxation. It would also do less to reduce private savings. My AEI colleague Andrew Biggs has commissioned some new polling that suggests that the proposed expansion would be less popular to the extent people focused on the shell-game aspect of it. Would you prefer to pay higher taxes now to get higher benefits later, or to save the extra money for your retirement in an account you own? The Rand Corporation found that 74 percent of people, and a strong majority of every demographic group tested, preferred private saving.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review, a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute.

Most Popular

U.S.

The Seattle Soviet 

By
‘What,” Marx asked, “is the Commune, that sphinx so tantalizing to the bourgeois mind?” In 1871 the Commune was the revolutionary government of Paris, a revolt against the newborn Third Republic of Adolphe Thiers. The communards, drawn from the ranks of city-dwelling laborers, overthrew the republican ... Read More
U.S.

The Seattle Soviet 

By
‘What,” Marx asked, “is the Commune, that sphinx so tantalizing to the bourgeois mind?” In 1871 the Commune was the revolutionary government of Paris, a revolt against the newborn Third Republic of Adolphe Thiers. The communards, drawn from the ranks of city-dwelling laborers, overthrew the republican ... Read More
Culture

Statues and Limitations

By
Spasmodic attempts to remake the world invariably involve the throwing out of the good along with the bad. Our ongoing bout of statuary iconoclasm has proven no exception. The list of figures whose likenesses have been defaced now includes Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Ulysses S. Grant, ... Read More
Culture

Statues and Limitations

By
Spasmodic attempts to remake the world invariably involve the throwing out of the good along with the bad. Our ongoing bout of statuary iconoclasm has proven no exception. The list of figures whose likenesses have been defaced now includes Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Ulysses S. Grant, ... Read More
The Economy

K Not Okay

By
V? W? U? L? As economists try to forecast what the economic recovery might look like after the lockdowns finally draw to a close, a more recent contender has been the K. And the K is not okay. Writing a couple of weeks ago in the Financial Times, Peter Atwater looked at the K in two main ways. First, he ... Read More
The Economy

K Not Okay

By
V? W? U? L? As economists try to forecast what the economic recovery might look like after the lockdowns finally draw to a close, a more recent contender has been the K. And the K is not okay. Writing a couple of weeks ago in the Financial Times, Peter Atwater looked at the K in two main ways. First, he ... Read More
Culture

Thomas Jefferson Must Stand

By
They’re coming for Thomas Jefferson. This was always obvious, but now it’s even more plain. Protesters in Portland, Ore., used axes and ropes to topple a statue of President Thomas Jefferson. The New York City Council is agitating to remove a statue of the author of the Declaration of Independence from its ... Read More
Culture

Thomas Jefferson Must Stand

By
They’re coming for Thomas Jefferson. This was always obvious, but now it’s even more plain. Protesters in Portland, Ore., used axes and ropes to topple a statue of President Thomas Jefferson. The New York City Council is agitating to remove a statue of the author of the Declaration of Independence from its ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Managing Violence

By
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a weekly newsletter about politics, culture, language, and more. If you would like to subscribe to “The Tuesday” and get it in your in-box, follow this link. And now . . . After the Police The recent run of violence inside the hot zone of militia-occupied Seattle — a teenager ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Managing Violence

By
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a weekly newsletter about politics, culture, language, and more. If you would like to subscribe to “The Tuesday” and get it in your in-box, follow this link. And now . . . After the Police The recent run of violence inside the hot zone of militia-occupied Seattle — a teenager ... Read More
NR PLUS Religion

Bill Barr Tears the Seamless Garment

By
Catholics, says Attorney General William Barr, “understand that only by transforming ourselves can we transform the world beyond ourselves.” Saccharine? Perhaps. But this remark from Barr’s now-infamous Notre Dame speech summarizes the faith of a man whose public Catholicism has for decades emphasized ... Read More
NR PLUS Religion

Bill Barr Tears the Seamless Garment

By
Catholics, says Attorney General William Barr, “understand that only by transforming ourselves can we transform the world beyond ourselves.” Saccharine? Perhaps. But this remark from Barr’s now-infamous Notre Dame speech summarizes the faith of a man whose public Catholicism has for decades emphasized ... Read More
Culture

Teddy Roosevelt Was a Great American

By
Now the cancel police have come for Teddy Roosevelt. A statue of TR on horseback that has stood at the front of the American Museum of Natural History since 1940 is going to be removed by the museum with the assent of New York City. The statue portrays two figures beside Roosevelt on foot, a Native American ... Read More
Culture

Teddy Roosevelt Was a Great American

By
Now the cancel police have come for Teddy Roosevelt. A statue of TR on horseback that has stood at the front of the American Museum of Natural History since 1940 is going to be removed by the museum with the assent of New York City. The statue portrays two figures beside Roosevelt on foot, a Native American ... Read More