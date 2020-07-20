How Colleges Are Responding to the COVID-19 Challenge

In today’s Martin Center article, University of Virginia law student Sarah-Jane Lorenzo looks at the ways various colleges, large and small, are trying to adapt to the problems caused by COVID-19.

She writes:

Most reopening plans rely heavily on keeping students separate, even in on-campus scenarios that would otherwise bring them together to socialize or learn. For example, the University of Virginia recently announced that it will give students the option to return for a mix of online and in-person learning. While small classes will be held in socially distanced on-campus spaces, all large lecture classes — a staple of many majors — will be held online.

Masks will be required most of the time, and dorm rooms may have plexiglass dividers installed. Many social gatherings won’t be allowed. Some students aren’t sure they want to return to college under those conditions.

In the University of North Carolina system, students apparently will be allowed to choose to do their coursework in person, online, or in a hybrid version.

Schools will no doubt find out what works and what doesn’t through trial and error.