The Corner

Education

How Colleges Are Responding to the COVID-19 Challenge

By

In today’s Martin Center article, University of Virginia law student Sarah-Jane Lorenzo looks at the ways various colleges, large and small, are trying to adapt to the problems caused by COVID-19.

She writes:

Most reopening plans rely heavily on keeping students separate, even in on-campus scenarios that would otherwise bring them together to socialize or learn. For example, the University of Virginia recently announced that it will give students the option to return for a mix of online and in-person learning. While small classes will be held in socially distanced on-campus spaces, all large lecture classes — a staple of many majors — will be held online.

Masks will be required most of the time, and dorm rooms may have plexiglass dividers installed. Many social gatherings won’t be allowed. Some students aren’t sure they want to return to college under those conditions.

Comments

In the University of North Carolina system, students apparently will be allowed to choose to do their coursework in person, online, or in a hybrid version.

Schools will no doubt find out what works and what doesn’t through trial and error.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

George Leef is the the director of editorial content at the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal.

Most Popular

NR PLUS Elections

The Grifter Project

By
The four founders of the Lincoln Project — Steve Schmidt, Rick Wilson, George Conway, and John Weaver — introduced their new venture to the world in a New York Times op-ed in which they described their aims as to prevent President Trump’s reelection by “persuading enough disaffected conservatives, ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Grifter Project

By
The four founders of the Lincoln Project — Steve Schmidt, Rick Wilson, George Conway, and John Weaver — introduced their new venture to the world in a New York Times op-ed in which they described their aims as to prevent President Trump’s reelection by “persuading enough disaffected conservatives, ... Read More
Elections

Paul Krugman Rejects American Elections, Again

By
In the fall of 2016, all the rage among Democrats and their partisans was lecturing Republicans on how they should accept Donald Trump’s (almost unanimously anticipated) defeat and reject Trump’s irresponsible “rigged election” rhetoric. On Election Day, I wrote a piece noticing that Democrats were ... Read More
Elections

Paul Krugman Rejects American Elections, Again

By
In the fall of 2016, all the rage among Democrats and their partisans was lecturing Republicans on how they should accept Donald Trump’s (almost unanimously anticipated) defeat and reject Trump’s irresponsible “rigged election” rhetoric. On Election Day, I wrote a piece noticing that Democrats were ... Read More
NR PLUS PC Culture

Even Saints Can Get Canceled

By
The vandals in St. Louis have a new target: St. Louis. The American city began as a French settlement in Spanish Louisiana. The French fur traders who set up shop there named it for Louis IX, the sainted French king whose Christian zeal and personal integrity caused him to be regarded by his contemporaries and ... Read More
NR PLUS PC Culture

Even Saints Can Get Canceled

By
The vandals in St. Louis have a new target: St. Louis. The American city began as a French settlement in Spanish Louisiana. The French fur traders who set up shop there named it for Louis IX, the sainted French king whose Christian zeal and personal integrity caused him to be regarded by his contemporaries and ... Read More
NR PLUS Film & TV

Torture Porn for Highbrows

By
There is so much grim knowledge about the Holocaust available to us, that sticking close to the factual record is the obvious and perhaps best choice. Still, we have all absorbed a lot of Holocaust material over the years, and it’s intriguing when an artist approaches the topic via allegory, fantasy, or even ... Read More
NR PLUS Film & TV

Torture Porn for Highbrows

By
There is so much grim knowledge about the Holocaust available to us, that sticking close to the factual record is the obvious and perhaps best choice. Still, we have all absorbed a lot of Holocaust material over the years, and it’s intriguing when an artist approaches the topic via allegory, fantasy, or even ... Read More