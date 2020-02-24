The Corner

Economy & Business

How Coronavirus Affects the Economy

By
Customers wearing face masks shop inside a supermarket following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, February 10, 2020. (China Daily via Reuters)

U.S. stock indexes are down roughly 3 percent today as concerns about the Chinese coronavirus send shockwaves through the global economy. Below is a brief overview of how an epidemic that originated in a Chinese provincial capital has managed to affect Western firms.

Consumption. With a population approaching 1.4 billion, China is the largest market in the world. With stores shuttered and work opportunities reduced, Chinese consumption has ground to a virtual halt. Companies around the world that sell products to Chinese consumers are seeing massive hits to revenue.

Production. Numerous Chinese factories have shut down as the government attempts to stem the spread of the virus. That reduction in supply — seen in Apple’s decreased iPhone production and the shutdown of Tesla’s Shanghai factory — further inhibits economic growth not only for Chinese firms but also for multinational corporations with factories in China.

With firms producing less, demand for inputs such as oil also slow down, leading to broad reverberations on the global economy. Brent crude oil has dropped more than 5 percent today.

Supply-chain disruption. Firms that import parts from China have to find new suppliers for crucial components. In some cases, the infrastructure does not exist to quickly shift input production out of China. Even where non-Chinese suppliers exist, the delay in locating and negotiating with those suppliers costs firms sales. Advanced Micro Devices, a chip maker that supplies many large technology companies, has fallen six percent today.

Travel. Global businesses depend on the mobility of labor, especially at the executive level. Travel to and from China and its neighbors has plummeted, making it harder to do business. This hurts transportation companies in particular. American Airlines and Delta Airlines stock are both down more than 7 percent today.

Comments

Information uncertainty. China’s leadership has been sending mixed messages regarding the coronavirus. Observers have cast doubt on the official infection and death toll numbers, citing inconsistencies in the trajectory of cases. Moreover, while Chinese president Xi Jinping did not make remarks on the epidemic until January 23, an internal speech he delivered indicates he knew about the virus as early as January 7. That means authorities may have done less to contain the virus than they should have, and raises questions about their commitment to public health.

Skepticism of Chinese authorities amplify sell-offs as markets price in the possibility that the virus is much more widespread than officially believed.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Elections

Bernie’s Huge Victory

By
Bernie had a massive night in Nevada, with a diverse nomination-winning-type coalition. According to the entrance poll, he won whites and Hispanics and did well among blacks. He won men and women. He won college graduates and did particularly well with non-college graduates. He won Democrats and independents. ... Read More
Elections

Bernie’s Huge Victory

By
Bernie had a massive night in Nevada, with a diverse nomination-winning-type coalition. According to the entrance poll, he won whites and Hispanics and did well among blacks. He won men and women. He won college graduates and did particularly well with non-college graduates. He won Democrats and independents. ... Read More
U.S.

Women’s Sports Should Be Women’s Sports

By
Transgender sports policies make a mockery of women’s competition. Just look at the state of Connecticut. At the 2018 state open for women’s track and field, two young men identifying as transgender took first and second place in the 100m race. Their participation not only deprived young women of their ... Read More
U.S.

Women’s Sports Should Be Women’s Sports

By
Transgender sports policies make a mockery of women’s competition. Just look at the state of Connecticut. At the 2018 state open for women’s track and field, two young men identifying as transgender took first and second place in the 100m race. Their participation not only deprived young women of their ... Read More
Elections

Bernie’s Houses

By
Mike Bloomberg scored a hit -- a palpable hit -- in the debate this week when he pointed back at Bernie Sanders and said: “What a wonderful country we have, the best-known socialist in the country happens to be a millionaire with three houses.” Many conservatives laughed and cheered and wondered why Bernie ... Read More
Elections

Bernie’s Houses

By
Mike Bloomberg scored a hit -- a palpable hit -- in the debate this week when he pointed back at Bernie Sanders and said: “What a wonderful country we have, the best-known socialist in the country happens to be a millionaire with three houses.” Many conservatives laughed and cheered and wondered why Bernie ... Read More
NR PLUS Science & Tech

Elon Musk’s Plan to Settle Mars

By
He who follows Freedom, let him leave his homeland, and risk his life. — Adam Mickiewicz, Polish poet, 1832 Last week my wife Hope and I traveled to Boca Chica, Texas, to meet with Elon Musk. While we talked inside the SpaceX onsite headquarters, a mariachi band played outside, providing entertainment for ... Read More
NR PLUS Science & Tech

Elon Musk’s Plan to Settle Mars

By
He who follows Freedom, let him leave his homeland, and risk his life. — Adam Mickiewicz, Polish poet, 1832 Last week my wife Hope and I traveled to Boca Chica, Texas, to meet with Elon Musk. While we talked inside the SpaceX onsite headquarters, a mariachi band played outside, providing entertainment for ... Read More
NR PLUS World

Escape from Wuhan

By
The onset of the crisis in Wuhan startled me like a jump scare in a horror movie. You’ve seen the kind I mean. The audience is led to believe that the monster, psycho killer—or what have you—pursuing the intended victim is still distant. Then whatever it is stands up from behind, leaps out in front, bursts ... Read More
NR PLUS World

Escape from Wuhan

By
The onset of the crisis in Wuhan startled me like a jump scare in a horror movie. You’ve seen the kind I mean. The audience is led to believe that the monster, psycho killer—or what have you—pursuing the intended victim is still distant. Then whatever it is stands up from behind, leaps out in front, bursts ... Read More