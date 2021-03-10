How Goes the Democrats’ Attempt to Steal a Congressional Race?

The House Administration Committee held a meeting today to consider Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks’s motion to dismiss a challenge from her once and forever opponent, Democrat Rita Hart. In November, Miller-Meeks triumphed over Hart in a historically close race in Iowa’s 2nd congressional district; the Republican won by just six votes, or 0.0015 percentage points. This wasn’t some preliminary result, but one arrived at after a recount. Nevertheless, Hart has persisted with her challenge and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has backed her up, observing back in December that “the issue relating to Iowa is an issue for the House Administration Committee” …