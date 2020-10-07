How Goes the Tipping-Point State?

It’s hard to see how Trump wins without Pennsylvania, which has made some of the big leads for Biden there in recent polls all the more notable (leads of seven, nine, and eleven, with a couple that have him ahead by only four or five). I checked in with a friend with access to Republican internal polling in the state who said the last statewide survey he saw had Biden leading by ten. This is after Trump had closed it to two to four points in internals. It’s possible, of course, that the polls are wrong, but Trump is going to have to make up ground even to get within shooting distance in perhaps the most important state on the electoral map.