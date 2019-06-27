How Many People Would Warren Kick Off Their Insurance?

Last night, Senator Elizabeth Warren said, “I’m with Bernie on Medicare for All.” Along with Bill de Blasio, she raised her hand to indicate that she wants to eliminate private health insurance. As Philip Klein notes, that’s nearly 180 million Americans who would lose their private health insurance if Warren had her way.

Sanders’s Medicare for All plan also eliminates Medicare Advantage, which enrolls more than 20 million people. Customer satisfaction is high. But maybe Senators Warren and Sanders know better.