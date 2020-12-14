How Much California Weighed in Joe Biden’s Majority

As I noted four years ago, Hillary Clinton’s margin of victory in the national popular vote was entirely the product of her lopsided margin in California — just as had been true of Al Gore in 2000. In the other 49 states plus D.C., Donald Trump beat Hillary by 1,401,454 votes, 47.60 percent to 46.46 percent. Much of the current progressive complaint about the Electoral College and the Senate is really just a complaint about California’s inability to impose its peculiar and unrepresentative politics on the rest of the nation. (Not so in the House, where Californians are the speaker …