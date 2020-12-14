How Much California Weighed in Joe Biden’s Majority

As I noted four years ago, Hillary Clinton’s margin of victory in the national popular vote was entirely the product of her lopsided margin in California — just as had been true of Al Gore in 2000. In the other 49 states plus D.C., Donald Trump beat Hillary by 1,401,454 votes, 47.60 percent to 46.46 percent. Much of the current progressive complaint about the Electoral College and the Senate is really just a complaint about California’s inability to impose its peculiar and unrepresentative politics on the rest of the nation. (Not so in the House, where Californians are the speaker …
Most Popular
A Stunning Passage from the Latest Court Rejection of Team Trump
The most telling aspect of the Wisconsin federal district court’s rejection of another Trump campaign lawsuit on Saturday is so obvious it is easy to miss. And no, it is not that the rejecting was done by a Trump-appointed judge, Brett H. Ludwig, or that it was done on the merits. After all that’s been ... Read More
A Stunning Passage from the Latest Court Rejection of Team Trump
The most telling aspect of the Wisconsin federal district court’s rejection of another Trump campaign lawsuit on Saturday is so obvious it is easy to miss. And no, it is not that the rejecting was done by a Trump-appointed judge, Brett H. Ludwig, or that it was done on the merits. After all that’s been ... Read More
Why American Children Stopped Believing in God
In a report released earlier this year from the American Enterprise Institute, Lyman Stone tracked the history of religious belief, behavior, and association in the United States since the Founding. It’s a magisterial work, and I encourage readers to download the report here and peruse it for ... Read More
Why American Children Stopped Believing in God
In a report released earlier this year from the American Enterprise Institute, Lyman Stone tracked the history of religious belief, behavior, and association in the United States since the Founding. It’s a magisterial work, and I encourage readers to download the report here and peruse it for ... Read More
Video
Fox News Ratings Tumble as Trump Supports Other Networks
The dip came after President Trump retweeted support for its rival news networks. Read More
Video
Fox News Ratings Tumble as Trump Supports Other Networks
The dip came after President Trump retweeted support for its rival news networks. Read More
Attorney General William Barr Resigns, amid Post-Election Tensions
Attorney General William Barr will leave his post shortly before Christmas, President Donald Trump announced Monday. "Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House," Trump said in a tweet. "Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job! As per ... Read More
Attorney General William Barr Resigns, amid Post-Election Tensions
Attorney General William Barr will leave his post shortly before Christmas, President Donald Trump announced Monday. "Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House," Trump said in a tweet. "Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job! As per ... Read More
The College-Debt Debate Is a Culture-War Battle
One of Joe Biden’s first tests in office will be the urgent question of giving a big pile of money to rich people. Biden wants a little welfare for the affluent in the form of a $10,000 college-loan giveaway accomplished through legislation, while the Democrats’ Left wants a lot more welfare for the ... Read More
The College-Debt Debate Is a Culture-War Battle
One of Joe Biden’s first tests in office will be the urgent question of giving a big pile of money to rich people. Biden wants a little welfare for the affluent in the form of a $10,000 college-loan giveaway accomplished through legislation, while the Democrats’ Left wants a lot more welfare for the ... Read More
Joseph Epstein and the ‘Dr.’ Controversy
Some authors append “Ph.D.” to their name in their tagline and sometimes even in their byline. Editors routinely delete it. Likewise with “Dr. Jones” in running text. It’s Ms. Jones, if the publication is old school. If not, Firstname Jones on first mention and just Jones after that. Granted, some ... Read More
Joseph Epstein and the ‘Dr.’ Controversy
Some authors append “Ph.D.” to their name in their tagline and sometimes even in their byline. Editors routinely delete it. Likewise with “Dr. Jones” in running text. It’s Ms. Jones, if the publication is old school. If not, Firstname Jones on first mention and just Jones after that. Granted, some ... Read More
The Broken-Hearted Bee Gees
The Bee Gees died professionally twice, in less than a decade, then three of the four Brothers Gibb (two of them Bee Gees) died too young. This is why HBO’s documentary about one of the biggest pop groups of all time is called The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart instead of The Bee Gees: You Should Be ... Read More
The Broken-Hearted Bee Gees
The Bee Gees died professionally twice, in less than a decade, then three of the four Brothers Gibb (two of them Bee Gees) died too young. This is why HBO’s documentary about one of the biggest pop groups of all time is called The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart instead of The Bee Gees: You Should Be ... Read More
Google Services Suffer Major Outage
Google services including Gmail and YouTube suffered a major outage on Monday morning, with services down across the globe for about 40 minutes. The Google search engine was not affected by the outage, however other services were down from about 6:55 a.m. to 7:35 a.m. worldwide. The cause of the outage was not ... Read More
Google Services Suffer Major Outage
Google services including Gmail and YouTube suffered a major outage on Monday morning, with services down across the globe for about 40 minutes. The Google search engine was not affected by the outage, however other services were down from about 6:55 a.m. to 7:35 a.m. worldwide. The cause of the outage was not ... Read More
Bill Gates: It’s ‘Appropriate’ to Keep Bars and Restaurants Closed Longer
Bill Gates appeared on Jake Tapper’s program on CNN Sunday morning and contended that while the vaccine rollout is good news, the country is going to have to endure a longer stretch of businesses being closed because of the pandemic. TAPPER: More than 30 million people in California are right now under ... Read More
Bill Gates: It’s ‘Appropriate’ to Keep Bars and Restaurants Closed Longer
Bill Gates appeared on Jake Tapper’s program on CNN Sunday morning and contended that while the vaccine rollout is good news, the country is going to have to endure a longer stretch of businesses being closed because of the pandemic. TAPPER: More than 30 million people in California are right now under ... Read More
Hey, Weren’t We Supposed to Be in Post-Election Chaos by Now?
Pro-Trump protesters and Antifa clashed in some pretty ugly scenes this weekend. After a year of riots, looting, violent clashes, you didn’t have to be a wide-eyed paranoid to worry the runaway passions would lead to widespread violence on Election Day or shortly thereafter. In America’s biggest cities, ... Read More
Hey, Weren’t We Supposed to Be in Post-Election Chaos by Now?
Pro-Trump protesters and Antifa clashed in some pretty ugly scenes this weekend. After a year of riots, looting, violent clashes, you didn’t have to be a wide-eyed paranoid to worry the runaway passions would lead to widespread violence on Election Day or shortly thereafter. In America’s biggest cities, ... Read More