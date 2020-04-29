The Corner

Education

How Much Do 'Religious Studies' Have to Do with Religion?

By

Over the last several decades, American higher education has seen a proliferation of courses and departments described as “Studies”: Women’s Studies, Black Studies, Latina/o Studies, Ethnic Studies, Gender Studies, and so on. Those fields often became platforms for academics who wanted to talk about leftist ideology and tell students how awful capitalism, private property, and constitutional government made things.

There is a fairly new discipline called “religious studies” and, as attorney Mark Pulliam points out in today’s Martin Center article, it has become a breeding ground for leftism.

He writes:

Religious studies—one of the most ‘woke’ disciplines on America’s college campuses—is an ideological wolf in sheep’s clothing, luring students, parents, and alumni into a false sense of security. In the innocuous guise of religious studies, many colleges and universities are promoting a leftist political agenda.

While few students who take religious studies courses have any interest in the clergy, they are popular electives — easy to get through as long as you don’t object to the progressive propaganda.

Naturally, that environment attracts academic types who see their mission as the creation of lots of new activists. As Pulliam puts it,

The field is an academic invention with no established tenets, methodological consensus, or fixed pedagogy. A blank canvas disconnected from religion, religious studies has become a free-wheeling gestalt of leftist sociology, economics, history, anthropology, and philosophy. As such, it is the ideal platform for aspiring academics wishing to avoid a more rigorous specialty with recognized scholarly standards.

College students who are actually interested in learning about religion should be cautious when taking courses labeled “religious studies.”

George Leef is the the director of editorial content at the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal.

Media

A Rant against the Media

By
Why is the first inclination of Donald Trump's supporters to lash out at the press when he says something ridiculous? Part of it is political expediency, of course. Most of it, though, is completely understandable. Even when Trump badly mangles science, journalists, who spend vast amounts of their time ... Read More
U.S.

About Those Press Conferences

By
President Trump seems increasingly ambivalent about the utility of the daily and sometime marathon press conferences. He should be — and for reasons besides just their length and frequency. First, Trump gets bogged down into long, back-and-forth jousts with the touché Washington press corps. His impromptu ... Read More
World

Why I’m Not Clapping

By
Every Thursday at 8:00 p.m., British homes rouse from their lockdown slumber and empty into the streets for a few minutes of clapping, pot-banging, and drumming in support of workers in the National Health Service (NHS). The weekly ruckus has caused quite a stir in my peaceful idyll of Virginia Water, where ... Read More
Elections

Joe Biden’s Dr. Death

By
Does Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel believe Joe Biden would be better off dead? That would be a peculiar position for Biden's chief adviser on medical issues and a member of the candidate's Public Health Advisory Committee to take. But if we accept the reasoning behind Emanuel's infamous 2014 essay, Biden is ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Blame Bill de Blasio

By
America's COVID-19 devastation is disproportionately a story of New York State's devastation, and New York State's devastation is overwhelmingly a story of New York City's devastation. There's a case to be made that New York City mayor Bill de Blasio is the single individual in the United States who is ... Read More
