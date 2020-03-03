How Popular Is the Child Tax Credit?

(Pixabay)

At the website of the Institute for Family Studies, I have a piece looking at some new survey data on the question. It’s highly relevant to the intra-Right debate over the size of the credit and the rules determining who gets it.

The survey asked about four different versions of the CTC, the first of which roughly describes the status quo:

(1): “Child tax credit that would return a set amount of money to all parents with children under 18 who pay income taxes, regardless of their income level.”

(2): “Child tax credit that would return money to all parents with children under eighteen, with the amount proportional to what they paid in taxes, so families with higher incomes get back relatively more.”

(3): “Child tax credit that would return money to all parents with children under eighteen, with relatively greater amounts going to families who paid less in taxes, so families with lower incomes get back relatively more.”

(4): “A child allowance that would guarantee a set amount of money sent to each family every month, whether they pay income taxes or not.”

And here are the results. None of the options garnered majority support, though the first and third had far more supporters than opponents.

Read the full piece for a lot more analysis, including key breakdowns by party affiliation and education.